Nina Simone’s Granddaughter Defends Chloe Bailey’s Viral “Feeling Good” Performance

The out of pocket comments Bailey received are in stark contrast to what Nina Simone’s own granddaughter said of the performance. On her Twitter, RéAnna Simone Kelly showed her support for the cover. “Everyone’s coming at @ChloeBailey for her performance of my grandmother Nina Simone’s song “Feeling Good.” But what y’all don’t understand is that grandma was a free spirited woman herself!!” she wrote. “She would’ve loved that performance as much as I do! Relax. Chloe killed it.” She went on to say, “Grandma was unapologetically herself. She was a muhhhfuckin badass woman who did what she wanted when she wanted. She was a sexual woman and she expressed that. Educate yourselves !! If grandma could she probably would’ve done that performance herself” followed by two laughing emojis.