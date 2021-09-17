Give The New Generation Of Black Pop Girls Some Time — They’re Just Getting Started

Many of us grew up alongside these artists and watched their work mature, experiencing in real time the transformation of their styles and their voices. We didn't always love every look or every performance, but we did understand that so much of this process, especially in its early stages, is about trial and error — if Rihanna hadn't ventured out sonically and aesthetically with her Loud and Rated R eras, we would have never been able to tap into our own growth, aka our inner dominatrix and rocker chicks. That same nuanced understanding of artistic maturity needs to be applied to the new generation of singers as well, especially since they're just getting started. It takes time for artists to iron out their performance personas and their vocals, and these new girls will be no exception.