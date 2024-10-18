Forget Cuffing Season; Scorpio Season Is Here — & It’s All About You

It’s the most fabulous time of the year! The onset of Scorpio season from October 22 to November 21 means that it's peak autumn. This time of year isn’t just about pumpkin spice and Gilmore Girls and new jackets. It’s a time when we want to build, grow, harvest and cultivate relationships. Our intuition will be high, allowing us to see matters differently.
Although many believe this is when cuffing season begins, this year it will be very anticlimactic since we are focusing more on autonomy than partnerships. With rebellious Uranus opposing the Scorpio sun, we’ll opt to be single rather than commit to situationships. Watch out for the slow fade away from relationships since Scorpio is a silent sign who believes everyone should catch the vibe they are putting out there without Scorpio ever having to vocalize their sentiments.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Scorpio is a fixed water sign that is known to be moody and broody. However, the scorpion also has a very soft nature that only the closest friends will experience. If you annoy them, Scorpio will sting you. Choosing to let them be and staying in your lane will ensure that they don’t come for you. Scorpios are the true ride-or-dies of the zodiac: They'll never leave the side of someone they care about and will stand with them through thick and thin. The unwavering nature of Scorpio means that they are intense and deep. The days ahead show us their true nature, especially since the planets Saturn and Neptune gently aspect the Scorpio sun.
Scorpio is lucky enough to have two planetary rulers: Mars and Pluto. By understanding the current energy of these celestial bodies we can suss out the energy of Scorpio season. With action-oriented Mars in Leo dramatically dominating our desires, we’ll assert our emotions and passions theatrically. So give yourself a round of applause when being extra and messy. Pluto in Capricorn and Aquarius are associated with transformation and change. The world is evolving and we are, too. Let go of preconceived ideas and views in order to align with the universe. All of these define Scorpio’s personality because it is the most transcendent sign of the zodiac. Mars and Pluto like to connect and create intimate bonds. They’ll do anything to forge an alliance. This year, that means forgiving past issues, but not forgetting.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Take the Death card from a tarot deck if you want to meditate and manifest. Place it on your altar or make it your screensaver on technological devices. This card, which links up with the zodiac sign Scorpio, could motivate us to progress toward achieving our goals. Carry it with you as a reminder of the intentions set forth.
All in all, the weeks ahead are going to metamorphose our lives. Like a butterfly, our wings will broaden and our innermost dreams are taking flight. The sun illuminates our truest spirit and defines our purpose. Focusing on ourselves and revolutionizing the relationship with ourselves is key. Give yourself some TLC and protect yourself from energetic vampires who aren't worth your time.
Important Dates
October 22: The sun enters Scorpio, beginning a month-long journey that shifts our ideology and understanding.
November 1: The new moon in Scorpio brings the new beginning that we all need to move forward with our lives.
November 2: Mercury enters Sagittarius, pushing us to speak the truth and to be real with ourselves and others.
November 3: Mars enters Leo, heightening our enthusiasm and excitement for projects, relationships and endeavors.
November 11: Venus enters Capricorn, urging us to take romantic liberties and monetary investments seriously.
November 15: Saturn turns direct in Pisces, ending the retrograde story around adhering to boundaries and reason that began on June 29.
November 15: The full moon in Taurus presents a chance to connect with our lusty desires and to feel ourselves.
November 19: Pluto re-enters Aquarius, taking us back to the beginning of the year. We can use the knowledge we learned from January to September to augment ourselves for the better.
November 21: The sun enters Sagittarius, lightening up the atmosphere and adding adventure to our lives.