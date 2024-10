Forget Cuffing Season; Scorpio Season Is Here — & It’s All About You

Scorpio is lucky enough to have two planetary rulers: Mars and Pluto . By understanding the current energy of these celestial bodies we can suss out the energy of Scorpio season. With action-oriented Mars in Leo dramatically dominating our desires, we’ll assert our emotions and passions theatrically. So give yourself a round of applause when being extra and messy. Pluto in Capricorn and Aquarius are associated with transformation and change. The world is evolving and we are, too. Let go of preconceived ideas and views in order to align with the universe. All of these define Scorpio’s personality because it is the most transcendent sign of the zodiac. Mars and Pluto like to connect and create intimate bonds. They’ll do anything to forge an alliance. This year, that means forgiving past issues, but not forgetting.