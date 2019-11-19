Kayla Itsines On Her Biggest Post-Baby Achievement & New Workout Program

View this post on Instagram

NEW BBG BEGINNER WORKOUT⁣⁣ I am SO excited to have launched my new BBG Beginner program!!! For anyone who’s found BBG TOO HARD, these are for you! If you want to try them, click on your avatar in the @SWEAT app and go the the "My Profile" section, under "Select Program" choose BBG, and you'll be starting on the BBG beginner weeks!⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ This full body workout includes the kind of exercises you will find throughout my new BBG Beginner program - there's no jumping for the first 4 weeks, and the workouts are designed to build up your strength as a BEGINNER. Let's do this!⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ✅Glute Bridge - 10 reps⁣⁣ ✅Single-Arm Seated Row - 12 reps (6 each side)⁣⁣ ✅Side Raise - 10 reps⁣⁣ ✅Static Lunge - 12 reps (6 each side)⁣⁣ ✅Ankle Taps - 12 reps (6 each side)⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Set a timer for 10 minutes and see how many laps you can do!⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Follow along with me OR go to the link in my bio ⬆️ to get the SWEAT app!⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ #BBGBeginner #Beginsomewhere #BBG #BBGCommunity #fitness #workout #workoutvideos ⁣#beginnerworkout #fullbodyworkout⁣⁣