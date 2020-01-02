Your Week 1 Menu Of Healthy Food That’s Not Boring

So you're not a whiz in the kitchen. No worries, neither are we. That's why when we set out to find the best food whisperer to help guide you through your dietary resolutions this year, we picked Jessica Sepel. She's an Australia-based nutritionist who used to be a serial dieter, but eventually realised that there was more to life than counting calories. Since then, she's been helping people feel good about what they eat with her colourful, healthy, and easy-to-make recipes. So even if you kinda hate cooking, we've got you covered with four weeks (Monday through Friday) of breakfast, lunch, and dinner recipes that pretty much anyone can follow.
Here, you'll find Week 1 of that plan. Next week, on January 8, we'll drop Week 2. Then, we encourage you to repeat the plan for another two weeks — or download Sepel's app JSHealth for even more recipes — to finish out the month. From protein pancakes to stir-fries, you should never feel deprived. If you do, Sepel recommends simply adding a snack, such as a protein smoothie, veggie sticks with hummus, or Greek yogurt with berries, to your day.
The goal here is to feel full, nourished, and satisfied. Food is fuel and it should never be restricted in any way that doesn't make you feel good. So read on for Jessica's meal plan — we're sure it'll help you start out 2020 on a balanced note. — Molly Longman
Please note that some of these recipes repeat throughout the week in an effort to cut down on your time in the kitchen, so please read the entire week before you start cooking!
Jessica Sepel is the founder of
JSHealth and JSHealth Vitamins, and the author of four books on nutrition. | Check out the exercise component of Clean Slate 2020 here, and our 30-day meditation challenge!
JSHealth and JSHealth Vitamins, and the author of four books on nutrition. | Check out the exercise component of Clean Slate 2020 here, and our 30-day meditation challenge!