“As the nation reckons with racism, reading Black voices is critical to having an informed perspective that will actually move the needle in a positive direction,” Cooper told Refinery29 in an email. “My hope is that people will not only support the books on the list, so that they can stay there and keep being impactful, but also that people will support more Black feminist authors, as it is a perspective that is sorely needed.”Cooper also encouraged those participating in the movement to purchase their two titles from Black-owned bookstores This isn’t the first initiative taken by the publishing industry in response to current events. On June 8, workers in publishing and media took a day of action in response to the demonstrations across the U.S., calling off of work to instead commit themselves to acts of service in support of Black people.The day of action and #BlackPublishingPower are both single movements with the goal of instilling lasting change in their participants, and now readers can encourage that ongoing change one book at a time.