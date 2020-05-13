“The 10 writers who get listed, we want to sit down with them and ask, How can we share our experience with you? And maybe there’s a manager that I can introduce. We’re not guaranteeing anything, but that’s part of opening doors,” Saracho says. Calderón Kellett, who scored her first TV credit back in 2004 with FOX’s Quintuplets, agrees, saying, “I want to get to know them and see what their journey has been. It’s interesting to hear from this next generation what the roadblocks have been for them so we can clear them out. I don’t really know what the roadblocks are anymore.”