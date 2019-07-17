13 Latinx-Owned Beauty Brands To Support Right Now

There's been a wave of international influence on the American beauty market in the last few years. From K-beauty skin care to French-girl makeup, brands from all over the world have been appearing in our favorite U.S. stores, consuming our Instagram feeds, and inspiring new beauty trends. And as unique beauty communities get more attention in the beauty aisle, we're seeing an uptick in brands owned by Latinx men and women.
The Latinx community prides itself in having a strong connection to la belleza. And it has given birth to some of the most talented makeup and hair artists and created some of the best beauty hacks. But before now, the Latinx consumer hasn't been fully represented in the beauty space — whether it be in foundation shades or curly hair products — which is why some entrepreneurs took it upon themselves to create new brands that speak directly to their specific needs and culture.
Now, the Latinx consumer is finally getting some much-needed time in the spotlight. From curly hair products to fragrances inspired by Mexico, these are the Latinx-owned beauty brands you should support right now.
