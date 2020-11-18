Skip navigation!
Dedicated Feature
7 Holiday Beauty Products Sparking Joy For R29 Unbothered Editors
Janell Margaret H...
Nov 18, 2020
Choose Joy
20 Gifts For The Fashion-Loving (& Lovingly Picky) Woman In Your Life
Irina Grechko
Nov 18, 2020
Dedicated Feature
For This Nigerian Beauty Entrepreneur, Power Means Freedom
Audrey Williams
Nov 18, 2020
Beauty
27 Latinx-Owned Beauty Brands To Support Now & Always
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
How I Faced My Fears & Created A Latino-Owned Beauty Brand With M...
Growing up, Angel Merino, also known as Mac_Daddyy to his 1.4 million Instagram followers, never expected to see his own beauty products at cosmetic counte
by
Thatiana Diaz
