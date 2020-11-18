If we had a penny for every time someone asked us, “Are you okay, sis?” we’d be able to surprise our closest inner circle with a trip to a private island. While we don’t want to cancel the past year altogether (remember, there were quite a few #BlackGirlMagic moments to clap for), it has been challenging, to say the least.
But even a tumultuous year as this will come to an end with the same familiar bright spot: the holiday season. Despite looking a little different due to social distancing, the holidays never fail to put us in a feel-good, festive mood. Instead of waiting for someone to treat us this year, we're taking matters into our own hands and indulging in a little self-care. From prioritizing our skin-care routines to wearing statement-making lipstick shades, we're taking back the one facet we can control: ourselves. Ahead, check out the beauty products from Ulta Beauty that R29 Unbothered editors are shopping to uplift their mood (and spirits) this holiday season.