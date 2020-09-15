I had other friends who worked at the MAC counter at the time, and I was always so drawn to it. The most intriguing part to me was the fact that every single person was so authentically themselves. That's when I knew I wanted to pursue a career in makeup, so I dropped out of college a little shy of two years. I had a conversation with my mom, and she was so upset that she didn't talk to me for a couple of months. I know it came from a good place. She grew up in El Salvador and worked in the fields. When she migrated here at a young age, she worked at a sweatshop factory selling clothes. Our parents were instilled with the idea that there is only one way out. There's only one way to make something of yourself, and that's to go to school, get a degree, and become something traditional like a doctor or a lawyer. Nontraditional careers are things that they didn't have access to or that they even knew existed.