8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That Everyone Should Know

One thing we hold especially high is our love for beauty. From a young age, our mothers and grandmothers teach us the tricks they learned from their mothers and grandmothers to help us maintain healthy hair, nails, and skin. It's no wonder we see so much Latinx talent shining in Hollywood while catering to some of the biggest stars in the biz, like Rokael Lizama , the makeup artist behind Beyoncé's instantly-iconic OTR II looks. (Let's not forget that we're also a spending power in beauty retailing, as reported by Nielsen .)