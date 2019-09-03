8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That Everyone Should Know

So, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we thought it'd only be right to spill our secrets — well, some of them. That's why we asked several Latinas to share their go-to beauty hacks, and rounded up some of our favorites. From fighting sweat to growing nails, these useful tricks won't only save you money, but might just inspire you to change up your beauty regimen, too. Ahead, the best beauty hacks nine Latinas learned from their familias.