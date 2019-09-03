8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That Everyone Should Know

The world could learn a thing or two from the Latinx community, a culture that prides itself on feel-good music, delicious food, and badass leaders (hello, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez).
One thing we hold especially high is our love for beauty. From a young age, our mothers and grandmothers teach us the tricks they learned from their mothers and grandmothers to help us maintain healthy hair, nails, and skin. It's no wonder we see so much Latinx talent shining in Hollywood while catering to some of the biggest stars in the biz, like Rokael Lizama, the makeup artist behind Beyoncé's instantly-iconic OTR II looks. (Let's not forget that we're also a spending power in beauty retailing, as reported by Nielsen.)
So, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we thought it'd only be right to spill our secrets — well, some of them. That's why we asked several Latinas to share their go-to beauty hacks, and rounded up some of our favorites. From fighting sweat to growing nails, these useful tricks won't only save you money, but might just inspire you to change up your beauty regimen, too. Ahead, the best beauty hacks nine Latinas learned from their familias.
Today, there are roughly 55 million Latinxs living in the U.S. — each one of us with unique cultural experiences. In our new series #SomosLatinx, R29's Latinx staffers explore the parallels and contrasts that make our community so rich. Stay tuned as we celebrate our diversity during Latinx Heritage Month from September 15-October 15.