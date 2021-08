After her polarizing portrayal on Netflix's hit TV show Indian Matchmaking , Aparna Shewakramani became an advocate for women demanding more in their love lives, workplaces, and every space they occupy. While she did practice law full time for 10 years, Aparna is currently on sabbatical and working on her first book, She's Unlikeable: And Other Lies That Bring Women Down , out February 2022, based on the show and her life experiences. Aparna was born in London, lived in Dubai as a child, and has called Texas her home for over 25 years. She is an avid traveler (43 countries and counting) and the co-founder and owner of the luxury travel company My Golden Balloon . Here's what makes her feel powerful.