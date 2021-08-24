After her polarizing portrayal on Netflix's hit TV show Indian Matchmaking, Aparna Shewakramani became an advocate for women demanding more in their love lives, workplaces, and every space they occupy. While she did practice law full time for 10 years, Aparna is currently on sabbatical and working on her first book, She's Unlikeable: And Other Lies That Bring Women Down, out February 2022, based on the show and her life experiences. Aparna was born in London, lived in Dubai as a child, and has called Texas her home for over 25 years. She is an avid traveler (43 countries and counting) and the co-founder and owner of the luxury travel company My Golden Balloon. Here's what makes her feel powerful.
Advertisement
I feel most powerful when...
I am confidently pursuing my passion for exploration while sharing it with others. I founded a company, My Golden Balloon, that encourages others to join in my travels as I lead them on my dream itineraries around the world. There is power in blending your love for new cultures with the sheer joy of bringing people along to experience the magic alongside you.
Power to me means...
Living authentically and in full gratitude of the ever-evolving circumstances around me. I am becoming more aware of releasing resistance against those things I cannot control while fully trusting that the Universe is on my side. This mental mind shift has given me intense power in pursuing my passions and accepting fluidity.
What do you do when you feel powerless?
I find a way to speak my truth — be it in person to close friends or family, on my social media platforms or through my newest foray of writing my own book. There is power in words, and we can always rely on our own voice, even if others are not there supporting us or amplifying that voice. No matter the reach of your own platforms or bubbles we live in, it is always important to reclaim your narrative and take back your power.
What's your power anthem?
I have a playlist of Bollywood songs that are my go-to power anthems. Each has a memory attached to it — a place, a feeling, or a person I love dearly. These songs ground me in my culture and roots, and that brings me power.
Advertisement
Who's your power icon?
Hands down my mom, who I call "mama." As an immigrant and single mother who brought her two young daughters to the United States, she has exemplified grace, strength, and fortitude for me. I aspire to embody her grit and compassion in everything I do. She truly is an icon, and I am forever grateful for the positive force she has been in my life.
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
Orange. I gravitate towards it in my clothes, makeup, and accessories when I want to feel confident, in control, and ready for what's ahead for me. You see me wearing it often on Indian Matchmaking, as a way to assure myself, "You've got this!" Taping can be daunting, and orange was in my arsenal to conquer it.
- Paid for by Prime Video -
Advertisement