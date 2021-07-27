Brighton Zeuner became the youngest person ever to win a gold medal at the X Games Minneapolis in 2017 the day after her 13th birthday. Now, at 16, she's looking to break more records — and make history — in the Tokyo Olympics as one of the first women to represent Team USA in Women's Skateboard Park. Here's what makes her feel powerful.
I feel most powerful when...
I feel confident with myself — with my physical appearance and if I'm skating well.
Power to me means..
For me, when I think of power I think of good and fast skateboarding — that's the most fun way to skate.
What do you do when you feel powerless?
When I feel powerless, I can dig myself into a hole and get insecure sometimes like everything else. The best way to pick myself up is to do self-care, focus on my mental health, and get back into a good mindset. I clean my room and organize — to me that's self-care — and work out and eat better. I love face masks.
What's your power anthem?
Another One Bites The Dust by Queen.
Who is your power icon?
Freddie Mercury.
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
I wear whatever I'm confident in. For skating, I like feeling feminine and that makes me feel like myself and powerful and strong. I wear these Vans skate chinos that are very flattering and I wear a crop top shirt and cute earrings.
