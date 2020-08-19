This Beauty Executive Wants To Change The Way We Talk About Aging

Rochelle Weitzner is a beauty industry veteran and C-suite executive who has led legacy brands like Erno Laszlo, Laura Mercier, and RéVive Skincare. A fierce LGBTQ+ advocate, Weitzner has fought tirelessly for domestic partner benefits and served as a board member for the Hetrick Martin Institute. After noticing the lack of resources for women experiencing menopause, Weitzner launched Pause Well-Aging, a skin-care line that aims to de-stigmatize the aging process.
Advertisement
I feel most powerful when...
I am righting what I perceive to be a wrong. As a veteran and C-Suite executive from the beauty industry, it was my first hot flash that really threw me for a loop. I realized that changes were coming, but I wasn’t ready for them. In speaking with my girlfriends, we all agreed that we had no idea what was ahead of us. Why was no one talking about menopause and preparing us for this life stage? Why was there so much shame associated with aging and going through menopause? It was as though beauty stopped being relevant at a certain age, and this was just not OK with me. Anti-aging is a word of the past and I’m here to convince women that beauty gets better with age. The taboo surrounding menopause will be eliminated if I have anything to say about it.
Power to me means...
Power is being in control of your own destiny. Not having to rely on someone else for your success, but charting your own course. Power is also realizing that everyone can make a difference by holding true to their principles and never listening to anyone who says “it can’t be done.” I first saw the extent of my power when, as a very private 29-year-old, I had to confront an ex-military general to turn down a life-changing CFO job in Paris, France. The company didn’t offer domestic partner benefits and my partner would be uninsured if I accepted the position. Instead of this being a powerless moment, it became extremely powerful, as I became the business case for why domestic partner benefits make sense for the company and ultimately became the driving force for 100,000 employees gaining domestic partner benefits.
Advertisement
What do you do when you feel powerless?
The key for me is clearing my head. This usually means doing something physical like an intense workout or kayaking. With a clear head, I’m able to start again and regain my power.
What's your power anthem?
That’s an easy one: Beyoncé’s "Run The World (Girls)!"
Who's your power icon?
If I could only name one, it would have to be RBG. She is such a powerhouse in so many ways and her journey to get to where she is today is incredibly inspiring. My other icons are all badass women and they include: Oprah, Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda, Emma Thompson, Angela Bassett, Michelle Obama, and Rachel Maddow.
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
My custom-made boots, tight black pants, black pull over, and my Philipp Plein skull and studded necklace. It’s all black and makes me feel totally badass.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement