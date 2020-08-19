This Beauty Executive Wants To Change The Way We Talk About Aging

Power is being in control of your own destiny. Not having to rely on someone else for your success, but charting your own course. Power is also realizing that everyone can make a difference by holding true to their principles and never listening to anyone who says “it can’t be done.” I first saw the extent of my power when, as a very private 29-year-old, I had to confront an ex-military general to turn down a life-changing CFO job in Paris, France. The company didn’t offer domestic partner benefits and my partner would be uninsured if I accepted the position. Instead of this being a powerless moment, it became extremely powerful, as I became the business case for why domestic partner benefits make sense for the company and ultimately became the driving force for 100,000 employees gaining domestic partner benefits.