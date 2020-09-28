Rue Mapp is the founder and CEO of Outdoor Afro, a national not-for-profit organization with leadership networks around the country. The organization has become the nation’s leading network that celebrates and inspires Black connections and leadership in nature by helping people take better care of themselves, our communities and our planet. With nearly 90 volunteer leaders in 30 states, Outdoor Afro connects thousands of people to outdoor experiences, effectively helping to change the face of conservation. Here's how Mapp finds her power.
I feel most powerful when…
I am in a circle of people connecting with one another in nature.
Power to me means…
The ability to catalyze inspiration in individuals and movements in communities.
What do you do when you feel powerless?
What's your power anthem?
The Golden Time of Day by Maze. It’s such a feel good song. Power doesn’t always come in loud outbursts. Sometimes it whispers and it’s quiet. Sometimes it’s a reminder that you did all you could do for the day and it’s time to settle into your power and reflect on it.
Who's your power icon?
There is only one answer to that question: Oprah Winfrey. Oprah is the epitome for using power for good. To shift perspective. To uplift narrative. To make change. And to have met her and led her on a hike, in my hometown of Oakland, was a powerful moment.
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
