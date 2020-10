You may know Kristin Cavallari as the girl from Laguna Beach and The Hills, but she’s moved far beyond her MTV roots. She’s now a mother-of-three, CEO of Nashville-based jewelry brand Uncommon James, and a two-time New York Times best-selling author. She just released her second cookbook, True Comfort , which consists of more than 100 recipes free of gluten and refined sugar. Cavallari’s life has changed a lot over the years, but she remains the confident woman we saw on our screens starting in her Laguna days. Here’s what makes her feel powerful: