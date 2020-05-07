Since launching the Female Founders Fund, which raises early-stage investment capital for women entrepreneurs, Anu Duggal and her team have sourced more than $33 million to support 40 of the fastest-growing, female-led technology companies — including Zola, Billie, ELOQUII, WinkyLux, and more. Here's what makes her feel powerful...
I feel most powerful when....
"I can help other people, particularly women, achieve their goals. This could be through my network, providing financing, advice, or support."
Power to me means...
"Using your influence to make the world a better place. For me personally, this means using our platform to elevate the stories of the female founders building the companies of tomorrow and creating new role models for the next generation of girls who want to be leaders."
What do you do when you feel powerless?
“Living in the post-corona world, there is an overwhelming sense of powerlessness, given we are not able to control so much about our professional and personal lives. Lack of ability to see friends and loved ones can be incredibly isolating and frustrating.
"I’ve developed a meditation practice over the last six weeks which has been a really helpful release. It enables me to disconnect and, most importantly, to live in the present and take things one day at a time."
What is your power anthem?
"So many! Last summer’s Whitney Houston "Higher Love" remix is the current favorite when we need a mid-afternoon pick-me-up."
Who's your power icon?
"We recently created a portrait wall of powerful women across industries and history that inspire us. Remembering the struggle and journey that these risk-takers faced in making change happen is a daily reminder that there are others before us who have paved the way. A few of them include - Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, RBG, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Princess Rani of Jhansi."
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
"I’m a huge fan of the new power suit — a two-piece monochrome set, either in bright red or hot pink. Dressing head-to-toe in a single color is one of the easiest ways to elevate your look, and I like to mix up textures as well. The final touch is a good blow-dry — nothing like it."
