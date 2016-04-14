Dressing head-to-toe in the same color scheme can seem intimidating. Admittedly, it can go one of two ways: 1. You can end up looking like a cartoon character dressed top-to-bottom in bright green, or 2. Things can end up feeling boring (we love you, groutfits, but we can do better).



But once you find that easy, on-trend hue that works with your taste and your wardrobe — blush pink and chartreuse are some of our current favorites — the rest is actually easy. There's no worrying about what matches or what doesn't. Instead, just throw on a few variations of the same color while experimenting with varying prints, silhouettes, and fabrics. Don't be afraid to use contrasting accessories to break up things up ever so slightly. Making (and wearing) a monochromatic outfit is as simple as that.



Give your all-black outfits a break for one of the four same-shade selections ahead. We swear it's way simpler than it seems.