Breath Is A Form Of Resistance For The Founder Of EXHALE

My grandmothers and great-grandmothers. I've recently met my biological father, and he shared with me that his dad's mother, my great-grandmother, fled Tennessee as a young girl because at seventeen years old she was next in line to go to the "big house." Going to the big house meant she had to sleep with the landowner that her family did sharecropping on or one of his sons, and she refused to do so. That would have taken a lot of grit, guts, and power to make that decision and to leave home at seventeen. That is one of many stories that make my grandmothers and great-grandmothers my power icons