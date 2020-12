In a year short on new cinematic releases, the premise for Amazon Studios' upcoming film I'm Your Woman sounds mighty intriguing: a thriller set in the '70s in which powerful female characters join forces to take on crime bosses. Actress Marsha Stephanie Blake plays Teri, one of these badass women, who unwittingly finds herself on the run after being pulled back into a world she thought she'd successfully escaped. Here's what makes Blake feel powerful, including the real-life acts of courage she called on for her latest role: