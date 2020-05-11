Pro-Surfer Carissa Moore’s Power Anthem Is “Lose Yourself”

Carissa Moore has established herself as a powerhouse in women's surfing, a four-time world champ who's not afraid to compete against the guys and pull moves no other women are making in the water. The Hawaii native has already racked up a record 11 NSSA amateur titles, Pro. In 2010, Carissa qualified for her first season on the ASP World Tour, which is now known as the World Surf League. The following season, Carissa claimed her first World crown, and at 18 became the youngest person, male or female, to win a surfing world title. Proving it wasn’t a fluke, she won the world title again in 2013, 2015, and most recently in 2019, which also clinched her a berth for Team USA’s first-ever Olympic surf team. When out of the water, she focuses on giving back to her community via the Moore Aloha program, with a mission to encourage young females through the sport of surfing to be strong, confident, and compassionate individuals.
I feel most powerful when…
I’m facing my fears, overcoming challenges, and accomplishing my goals.
Power to me means…
Going all in.
What do you do when you feel powerless?
Put on my power pants so I can feel powerful again! Jokes aside, positive self talk and a hug from my husband always helps me turn things around.
What’s your power anthem?
My power anthem is constantly changing. It’s whatever I’m vibing with at the time that gives me strength and gets me excited. "Lose Yourself" by Eminem is a classic that can always get me in a powerful mindset.
Who’s your power icon?
There are more than just one. Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Karlie Kloss, Bethany Hamilton, just to name a few. I really look up to women following their passions, that are unapologetically themselves, and who use their platform to do good for others.
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
I put on my power pants! Haha, just kidding. When I wear something I’m comfortable in, that’s when I feel the most confident.
Watch Moore's new documentary RISS, which premiered exclusively on Refinery29's Facebook page in partnership with Redbull, right here.
