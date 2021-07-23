How Olympian Alix Klineman Regains Control When She Feels Powerless

I go back to the things that are in my control. There are a lot of times where I don't feel like I did my best or that things are going my way. There are a lot of reasons to feel hopeless or frustrated, and I think going back to the drawing board to figure out what matters and what steps we can take to really move towards this goal and in the direction that you want to be moving in [can help]. So getting organized and getting in a mindset where I feel like I can put my best foot forward, and then knowing that that's really all I can do.