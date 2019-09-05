Live Tinted CEO, Deepica Mutyala, Is Demanding Inclusivity In The Beauty Industry

Deepica Mutyala is the CEO and founder of Live Tinted, a digital community and storytelling platform focused on promoting inclusivity and diversity in the beauty industry. In 2015, Mutyala went viral after using red lipstick to cover her dark circles in a beauty tutorial on YouTube. Four years later, that same tutorial inspired her first Live Tinted product launch, Huestick, three color-correcting multi-purpose sticks that address dark circles, dark spots, and hyperpigmentation for all skin tones. Here's how she feels powerful...
I feel most powerful when...
I serve as an amplifier for the thoughts, feelings, and demands for change that come from those who feel marginalized by social, cultural, and media-fueled norms of beauty.
Power to me means...
The ability to make an impact.
What do you do when you feel powerless?
I allow the feeling to run its course, confide in a close family member or friend, take steps to actively breathe, and then wake up the next day with a renewed sense of purpose. It's important to acknowledge how you're feeling and why before you can reclaim your power, and I'm so lucky to have a strong community as a support system.
What's your power anthem?
Really anything by my talented friend Raja Kumari fills me with possibility and purpose. One of my favorites is her song "Mute." It's a reminder that we all own our own power, and must continue to be the architects of our future, muting out the noise along the way.
Who's your power icon?
My mom. She embodies strength. The older I get, the more I am amazed by women and the power we carry within, and mothers are all the more powerful. Don’t get me started on single mothers — they are next-level powerful!
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
High-waisted pants and a blazer, or a one-piece bathing suit. They're on opposite sides of the spectrum, but both make me feel amazing, especially when I wear them in our brand colors. I also love wearing my Amarilo custom, layered necklaces that say "live" and "tinted." They're a constant reminder of my purpose.
