In order to tell stories, sometimes you have to untell a story or shed a narrative. What narratives have you had to let go of in order to get here, and what is the new Omi story you’d like to tell?

“The teen mom story of ‘You ain't gonna make it, and no one will ever marry or work with you’ had to be untold. In the church I grew up in, you couldn’t undo that wrong unless you got married, and that mindset led to unfortunate relationships and feeling unworthy. It also put me in a perpetual fight, in overdrive, where I was always trying to prove that I would be more. I have no reason to feed this narrative anymore. Feeling like you have to fight does not make you a thought leader, charismatic, or empathetic. I’m separating from that narrative because fighters take the pain and blows. I’m moving from the survival fight mindset to being an athlete — I work out to win.”