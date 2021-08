Menendez is far from the only journalist interested in crossing platforms or wearing different hats within the industry. Both millennial and Gen Z employees have been described as belonging to job-hopping generations because they value flexibility, balance, and opportunities to try on new skills and leadership roles. Moving around among roles can bring new challenges, especially to non-white women across industries who lack the mentorship, career development, and support needed to ascend in their careers. As a result, many experience burnout, and end up ditching their industries altogether. While Menendez focuses on disrupting cultural and structural binds that hold back non-white women, she also reminds young Latina journalists experiencing imposter syndrome that they already have the talent and insight needed to step out of the boxes in which they’ve been placed and are able do the journalism they want to do. “Most of this work is about knowing how to identify a story, how to tell a story, how to drive home why something matters or how it impacts a person's life,” Menendez says, cataloguing core skills that are transferable in reporting, hosting, producing, as well as book writing. “I think the key skill that often gets overlooked is the ability to listen, and to listen both for what is being said and what is not being said.”