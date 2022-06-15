That’s not to say every challenge can be worked out. Sometimes, parting ways may be the only solution. As Eldad advises, you shouldn’t push to make it work if it simply…doesn’t feel right. “Sometimes, we make an error in judgment about what going into business together will entail,” she says, adding that both “making it” and making the smart (albeit difficult) decision to part ways when necessary are both notable victories. That said, if either party is experiencing resentment, fear of speaking up, a lack of trust — or if you’re just not having fun anymore — it may be time to consider bringing in a coach or counselor to help work things out…or, well, move on.