Additionally, Eldad explains that having different priorities — especially when it comes to money and spending — can leave partners resentful or at odds with one another, so having a financial agreement on how you plan to spend money is also crucial. “Business partnerships are similar to marriages, and many marriages fall apart because they fight over money,” says Cathryn Lavery, cofounder of productivity and self-improvement brand BestSelf who ultimately separated from her partner five years after starting the business together. “In business, there’s usually more money involved, and you wouldn’t want to work with someone who essentially spends money in ways you wouldn’t agree with, especially if the partnership is 50-50. So have that plan ahead of time.” These plans should entail sorting out the minute details, too, such as how your credit card points get managed or whether you’re choosing economy or first-class seats when traveling for business.