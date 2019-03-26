Miranda advises deleting all words that are empty descriptives, such as “maven” or “ninja” or any other tongue-in-cheek phrase that isn’t a real title or professional descriptor. Too often, our vocabularies get saturated by meaningless buzzwords, and they can creep into our résumés and cover letters, but these words often make a reader’s eyes glaze over. The risk with using them is that you might not be taken seriously — after all, empty fluff on your résumé is never a good look.