3 Women Who Were Pushed Out At Work, But Found Even Better Second Acts

What do you love about your job currently? This job is the perfect combination of everything I’ve done in my career. It combines my years of being a magazine editor and newspaper reporter with the digital marketing experience I received at my last job. The founder of the company is a woman around the same age who tries to hire the best people for the needs of the company, instead of just filling an empty seat. She saw that my experience in the market working with the media, as well as my writing experience, would be a benefit to the public-relations team, so she created a new title and job description that reflect my skills and experience. It is also wonderful to be respected for the experience and skills I bring to the table, and to have younger members of the team say so.