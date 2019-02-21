Here's What To Do If You Can't Pay Your Taxes

Finally, with taxes, as with life, it's always a good idea to look ahead to any changes you're anticipating and prepare for them. "If you change jobs mid-year and get a bump in salary, you might get pushed into a higher tax bracket, so the amount they are having withheld won't be enough," Turner explains. Same goes for if you're getting married and planning to file jointly. "Just because enough tax is being withheld for that person's salary doesn't mean it will be enough when you put both salaries together."