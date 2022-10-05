I’m A Freelancer, & I’m Really Bad At Saving. Here’s How I Manage My Money

Haley couldn't find a full-time position after graduating college, so she turned to freelancing and has been doing it ever since — mainly because of the freedom and flexibility it gives her. "My business is classified as an S-Corp so I pay myself a regular salary that comes to about $1,100 every two weeks after taxes," she says. "This is a figure I've worked with my accountant to calculate so that everything is above board come tax time. I take distributions on a quarterly basis based on business profit for that period, and those can range from $500 to $2,000, depending on what business has been like that quarter."