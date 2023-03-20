Your Last Minute 2023 Tax Season Questions, Answered

1. Are you adept and comfortable with numbers and following instructions? 2. Tax forms can be intricate and complex, are you detail-oriented and able to follow instructions carefully?

3. Am I a freelancer who needs help figuring out what counts as a business expense?

4. During the last tax year, did I have grants, fellowships, or work in multiple states as a freelancer?

5. During the last tax year, did I work in the US on a Visa?

6. Do I have big changes on the horizon (marriage, home sale/buy, kid, switching careers) and want to know how this will impact my taxes?

7. Do you have the time, patience, and willingness to take on this task by yourself?