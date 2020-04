Watch These Videos If You Have Questions About Your Taxes

As part of Refinery29's video series Money Talks , we worked with accountants and financial experts to answer, explain, and debunk some of the most common questions and myths surrounding taxes . Don't understand what a 1040 form is? No problem! Want to file your taxes online, but not sure if it's safe? We've got you covered. No question is too big or too small for this series of nine videos, which we hope will leave you feeling much more confident about your taxes, no matter where you are in the process.