Every Question You Have About Your Taxes, Answered

Tax season can be a nightmarish time, especially if you are juggling more than just one W-2. Deductions, expenses, alimony, new jobs — there are so many things to take into account that can impact the way you file and how much money you may be entitled to (or be expected to pay). And things have only gotten more complicated in the wake of recent tax reform.
Sadly, the U.S. taxation system is sometimes made a lot more confusing than it has to be. And (totally understandably) it can be tempting to just ignore things until the last minute. Still, doing this can usually just make things even worse, and it's a much better idea to educate yourself so that you can bravely square up and just get it over with.
Thankfully, there are tax preparation systems, like Turbotax, that are specifically designed to help make the whole tax-paying experience less painful for the average taxpayer.
In addition to these systems, there are countless qualified, experienced individuals out there who want to lend their expertise to break down the often cumbersome tax-filing procedure.
So if you’re feeling at all daunted by the upcoming tax season — whether you’re confused about how recent tax reforms will impact the process or are self-employed and unsure how to file — fear not: We’ve got you covered.
Refinery29 reached out to Claudell Bradby, a TurboTax Live expert who has worked as a Certified Public Accountant for 19 years. Ahead, she'll help you answer some of the most commonly asked tax questions so that you can get in the know and worry less this year. Read on to learn more.