Friends Don’t Let Friends Go Broke: How To Cope With Social Spending Pressure

That’s what happened to Tina*, a chef in NYC. “A few years ago, when my first restaurant was opening, I was so incredibly excited and asked a bunch of my closest friends to fly in and stay at a hotel so they could celebrate with me. I was really proud of my milestone and wanted to have my loved-ones nearby! But the next time one of those friends wanted me to come celebrate a milestone with them, I felt trapped knowing I couldn’t afford to go, both in terms of time and money. I didn’t just feel like a shitty friend, I felt like I’d let her down because I couldn’t reciprocate.”

