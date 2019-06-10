Is there anything millennials love more than a party? We’re pretty sure the answer is no. Save The Date is our toast to celebrations of all kinds — from weddings to 30th birthdays, Godparent proposals to teacup pig parties (yep, really). We examine why we can't help but invent new reasons to revel, and how to avoid losing friends in the process. We don’t have all the answers, but we’re asking the tough questions.
We've Reached Peak Party. Now What?
There’s no “right” way to throw (or attend) a party anymore. But still, we could all use an informal user manual.
by Amelia Harnish
Guess What? You Don’t Have To Get Married To Register For Gifts
Registries, once reserved for weddings, have now spread to birthdays and housewarmings.
by Cait Munro
You’re Not the Only One Stressed About Your Social Calendar
One in five Refinery29 readers surveyed say they feel stressed enough by their social obligations to have talked with their therapist about it.
by Cory Stieg
Meet The Operators Of Generation MEE
In the Millennial Experience Economy, dog party planner, bridesmaid for hire, and alternative wedding coordinator are just a few of the jobs born from the modern celebration boom.
by Mariah Smith
A Gift For Every Party You Wish You Hadn’t Agreed To
Take the stress out of gift-buying for every milestone — institutional, Instagram-invented, and everything in-between.
by Elizabeth Buxton
FEATURE BY ZOE BAIN AND AMELIA HARISH. DESIGN AND ILLUSTRATIONS BY LOUISA CANNELL.
