You’re Not The Only One Stressed About Your Social Calendar

It was July of 2016, when Marie F.* finally reached her bridesmaid breaking point. It happened on the drive to the airport for yet another destination bachelorette party. Her mom had graciously agreed to give her a lift, this was nice and all (and saved Marie cab fare), but mom spent the bulk of the ride bugging Marie about visiting her cousin when she got back. Marie’s mind was elsewhere, fretting over the trip to Nashville ahead of her: mandatory champagne pong, staged group photos, and painfully unfunny hashtags. Also: A lot of drinking and little sleep. She’d been to a destination bachelorette in New Orleans, and had trips to Atlantic City and Miami on the horizon, so she knew the drill. “After Nashville I had to go to Philadelphia for work, so the stress was all heightened,” Marie says. “I said I wouldn’t be going, because after two weeks of traveling, I’d be totally beat.”