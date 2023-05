Not surprisingly, there is a strong correlation between an employee's happiness and their relationship with their direct manager. “The biggest reason we are seeing people move jobs is culture,” Baker says. “A boss that has an open-door policy or where you feel like you can approach them, keeps staff settled.” According to global management consulting firm McKinsey, relationships with management are the most influential factor in determining employees’ job satisfaction, and toxic behavior in the workplace is the largest predictor of negative employee outcomes. And yet, McKinsey found in a survey that 75% of participants said that the most stressful part of their job was their immediate boss.