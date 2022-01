How Female Scammers Became Accidental Girlboss Icons

Holmes and Delvey never wanted to work hard. The philosophy of a scammer is: why do the most when you could do the least for the same or even better results? That is precisely why they went to such lengths to deceive the people around them. They wanted to be wealthy, comfortable, and respected without doing any of the difficult work that is typically required for a woman to get to that point. "Elizabeth Holmes is still #1 in my heart like did she commit fraud yeah but she did it in an epic way. Unprecedented for a woman. Epic. Like she was and is the blueprint for insane corporate girlboss," says one TikTok user