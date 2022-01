Seriously Shocking True Crime Podcasts To Listen To In 2022

When Anne Champion, a prominent Manhattan attorney, receives a phone call out of the blue, it compels her to return to her Iowa childhood home to piece together the events surrounding the death of her friend Laura Van Wyhe , who had died in truly horrific circumstances 25 years prior. The podcast explores how, in a case that spanned three states, there have been no arrests in over two decades, and how the 21-year-old new mother ended up on the side of a highway dying, 100 miles away from her home.