Seriously Shocking True Crime Podcasts To Listen To In 2022

From the creative masterminds behind HBO hit series Insecure comes this unique satirical podcast using humour and comedy to highlight systemic racism and corruption within the media and the criminal justice system. Show host Rose Cranberry steers the investigations and famous voices such as New Girl’s Max Greenfield and Karrueche Tran play the figures in the cases. From missing eyewitnesses in high profile murder cases to babies disappearing from hospital nurseries — once you start, you can’t stop.