Why Am I More Morbidly Curious Than Ever – & Is It Bad For My Mental Health?

If this is resonating with you, you’re likely a dark coper – a new term which Scrivner and his associates coined just last week. The term derives from a recent study (which took place in a haunted house, no less), which found that horror fans can be classified into three main groups. Firstly, adrenaline junkies, who desire "novel, complex, and intense experiences". They try and up-regulate their arousal to get the most out of it, participating in watching a horror movie or attending a haunted house simply for the thrill, in the same way someone might want to go skydiving. White knucklers are people who genuinely don't enjoy being scared, try and down-regulate their arousal but participate anyway, for some reason. And dark copers are a newly identified typology made up of morbidly curious people who use horror to cope with anxiety. "We found that people who score high in the dark coper dimension use a mix of strategies: some down-regulate their arousal and some up-regulate it. What makes this group distinct is that they tend to use horror as a way to cope with various aspects of their lives." He concludes: "If we are thoughtful about it, we can use frightening fictional experiences to teach us about ourselves and perhaps even improve how we handle anxiety-inducing experiences."