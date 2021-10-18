Why Am I More Morbidly Curious Than Ever – & Is It Bad For My Mental Health?

As well as learning from morbid media (how to protect ourselves, how to prepare), we also use them to distract ourselves from real-world anxieties. When done right, screen horror is shocking by design and has the unique ability to yank us by the collar out of any potential personal hell and into an imagined one much more efficiently than, say, a laughter-track sitcom that pootles along pleasantly in the living room periphery. "Certainly some people find it relaxing to watch horror movies or crime shows," says Scrivner. "I think they pull us in more easily since they trigger our threat-detection system. So they might help us stop ruminating or worrying about other things in our lives better than other shows. And when the show is over, the anxiety will often subside." Well, sort of. If you’re like me, the original, real-world anxiety you were seeking relief from will come back in waves but this time interwoven with thoughts of the little girl ghost you’ve just watched, who is almost definitely behind the sofa. But at least she's there, as a form of horrible/comfortable diversion.