Women Helping Women Is Good Business — Here’s How To Make It Work For You

All of this got me thinking: I do believe that women supporting each other in business is at an all-time high, but given the publication of the Forbes list, it’s clear that we could be doing more and with Women’s Small Business Month coming up, why not now?. Research from Ellevate Network shows the same concern: in a recent poll, 55% of women still thought we need to increase our efforts to support each other. Plus, 29% of respondents said that there could be more collaboration vs. competing between women, and 27% thought that we could all be networking and making more formal recommendations.