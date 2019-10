Women Helping Women Is Good Business — Here’s How To Make It Work For You

But then, as it so often does, something happened that made me think that we could be doing more to support and uplift each other as women. In this case, it was the Forbes 100 Most Innovative Leaders list, which only included one woman. Despite the admission from Forbes itself that there was a lack of female representation on the list, which they attributed to simple mathematics, it stung, and not just for me. The article was widely discussed and criticised as yet another example of how the boys’ club of (mostly) old white men still hasn’t been dismantled. I could point to plenty of female entrepreneurs who are innovating and leading every day, and somehow, they’re still not getting recognised. It’s not ALL bad news: Inc. just made history by putting a visibly pregnant Audrey Gelman, CEO of The Wing, on the cover of its 100 Female Founders issue. That’s a step in the right direction.