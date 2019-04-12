I Make $100K As A Director Of Curriculum In Education

"As the oldest child of two immigrant parents, I don't exactly remember what I wanted to be when I was a kid, but I do know that the expectations were really high. At some point in high school, I decided that I wanted to be in medicine, and so I followed a pre-med track through college. However, by the time I wrapped up my undergrad degree, I was super burned out and was looking for any way to take a break from school, while also paying my bills. In thinking about that, I kind of fell into teaching and I've literally never left school ever since."