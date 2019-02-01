I Make $150,000 — & I Work From Home

"Of course there is variability and nuance in that statement, but what I mean is that I previously spent so much time focusing on what was next that I forgot to enjoy the present. Personally, that meant that after we bought our first home, I was back on Trulia trying to find the next bigger version of it. Three months after the twins were born, I was thinking about having our third child. After I paid off those student loans, I immediately turned to my car payment, and then mortgage.