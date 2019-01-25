"I asked for a meeting, presented my case (I had done a lot of research), and negotiated up $30,000 in one sitting! I had asked for a $40,000 raise knowing they would counter. I had found out before the meeting that my male colleagues were making significantly more than I was, which gave me the motivation to ask big. I just received a merit-based raise for $7,000 at the end of the year, landing me at my current salary, pre-bonus."