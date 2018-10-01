I'm 21 & My First Job Out Of College Pays $270,000

What do you do all day at your job?

A lot of my job consists of figuring out how to build, debug, and design new features for our product. For example, if we decide that we need a new tool the first step in that process is that I have to do research about how to build it and write up a design document about it. This document then gets circulated around to the rest of the team so that they can leave feedback on my ideas and potentially suggest a better way to do something. Once that's done most of my days are spent working with other engineers coding to build this feature according to the design document. Along the way, or after the project, we also spend time debugging, which means chasing down a problem to find the root cause and fixing it up.