A Week In Los Angeles, CA, On A $135,000 Salary

11:45 a.m. — I take a break for a little online shopping. On Amazon, I order a book from a podcast I listen to, Dear Madam President. There are about 30 people in my position and only three of us are women; that isn't abnormal for my industry, so I like to read books and articles by women about their careers for more perspective. I also buy wireless headphones and organic tampons ($0 for everything, since I have an Amazon gift card balance that covers it). After that, I buy two bras online from Victoria's Secret because the ones I have a basically falling apart ($60). Finally, I buy a skirt and top on ModCloth that have been sitting in my cart for a while ($96). I've been trying to update my wardrobe (slowly), because I am a 29-year-old woman and literally all I wear are jeans and t-shirts or athleisure. $156