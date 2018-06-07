A Week In Berkeley, CA, On A $260,000 Income

6 p.m. — I run three more miles at the gym, followed by a class at Berkeley! I used to go to school here and am lucky that I live close enough to the university to occasionally drop in on classes that look interesting. Today, I attend a human rights lecture with my friend who will be graduating later this semester. We learn about how prevalent child sex trafficking is across the world, even right here in the Bay Area. The conversation is thought-provoking, and leaves me with a lot on my mind.