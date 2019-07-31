I Make $110,000 As A Senior Scientist — & An Illness Nearly Derailed My Life

"Interestingly, it’s not lost on me that I have always pursued knowledge with my heart and not my brain. I had vague ideas regarding what I could do with my Ph.D. but never really had a concrete plan or direction. I don’t really believe in regrets. Life always has the ability to throw you some curveballs and shake things up. That has certainly been my experience. I have been told that I am resilient my entire life, but I have never liked this descriptor. It reminds me of the suffering, and I don’t want to feel like a victim. I prefer to focus on growth and vitality. In recent years, forming connections has become important to me. I have always been an introvert, so the idea of making myself potentially vulnerable on purpose to do so is kind of a foreign concept, but it has really helped me both personally and professionally. I do wish I had discovered this magic earlier."